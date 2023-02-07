Court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023

David C. Barfield, 32, driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, guilty; obstructing highway or other public passage, dismissed

Dena Marie Beebe, 52, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, dismissed

Edward Shane Curnett, 42, no proof of liability insurance - local, nol prossed

James C. Dixon, 57, no proof of liability insurance - local, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty

Destiney N. Doebele, 29, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Juan Soto Duran, 54, careless and prohibited driving, guilty; driving while intoxicated, not guilty

Casey Fields, 38, assault on family or household member - third degree, guilty

Tiana Haynes, 24, theft of services, guilty

James R. Larson, 36, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty

Jason W. Livingston, 53, speeding, guilty

Shannon Long, 49, no insurance proof present, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Carlos Martinez, 19, failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, dismissed; driving while intoxicated, guilty

Tessa A. Reyna, 41, driving while intoxicated, guilty; imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty

Jacqueline Janelle Riner, 38, obstructing government operations, guilty

Juan Alberto Rodriguez, 36, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Brandi Jade Snook, 30, theft of property, guilty

Eddie Valera, 32, no child safety restraint, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Logan R. Weichert, 27, no certificate for motorized bicycle, dismissed; speeding, dismissed; driving while intoxicated, guilty

Kevin Michael Wilkerson, 20, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, nol prossed

Jacob N. Yockey, 38, speeding, dismissed; driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, guilty