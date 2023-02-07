Court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023
David C. Barfield, 32, driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, guilty; obstructing highway or other public passage, dismissed
Dena Marie Beebe, 52, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, dismissed
Edward Shane Curnett, 42, no proof of liability insurance - local, nol prossed
James C. Dixon, 57, no proof of liability insurance - local, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty
Destiney N. Doebele, 29, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Juan Soto Duran, 54, careless and prohibited driving, guilty; driving while intoxicated, not guilty
Casey Fields, 38, assault on family or household member - third degree, guilty
Tiana Haynes, 24, theft of services, guilty
James R. Larson, 36, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty
Jason W. Livingston, 53, speeding, guilty
Shannon Long, 49, no insurance proof present, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Carlos Martinez, 19, failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, dismissed; driving while intoxicated, guilty
Tessa A. Reyna, 41, driving while intoxicated, guilty; imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty
Jacqueline Janelle Riner, 38, obstructing government operations, guilty
Juan Alberto Rodriguez, 36, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Brandi Jade Snook, 30, theft of property, guilty
Eddie Valera, 32, no child safety restraint, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Logan R. Weichert, 27, no certificate for motorized bicycle, dismissed; speeding, dismissed; driving while intoxicated, guilty
Kevin Michael Wilkerson, 20, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, nol prossed
Jacob N. Yockey, 38, speeding, dismissed; driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, guilty