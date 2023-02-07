Benton County Jail

Tuesday, Jan. 31

3:02 a.m. Bryan Cannon Gibson, 53, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, aggravated assault on a family or household member

Wednesday, Feb. 1

8:47 p.m. April Morgan, 32, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, failure to appear

Thursday, Feb. 2

3:25 a.m. Mario Trecanao, 37, Fayetteville, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to stop or yield; first drug - driving under influence; possession of a controlled substance; possession drug paraphernalia; refusal to submit to chemical test; driving left of center

6:46 p.m. Jason Nathaniel Jones, 34, Garfield, by Bella Vista Police, white warrant; failure to appear; possession drug paraphernalia meth-cocaine; possession of a controlled substance; passing authorized vehicle stopped on highway; driving with suspended/revoked license

Friday, Feb. 3

11:51 a.m. Michael Shane Allen, 27, Garfield, by Dept. of Community Corrections; revocation of probation/parole

Saturday, Feb. 4

10:52 p.m. Savannah Lavon Carden, 23, Pineville, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, possession controlled substance Sch. 3; two counts possession drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance meth/cocaine w/intent

Monday, Feb. 6

1:46 a.m. Alfred Pineiro-Guardarramos, 36, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police Dept., first violation of Omnibus DWI Act