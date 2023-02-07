A&P Commission considered

City officials received a draft of an A&P Commission ordinance from Mayor Nathan See via email Monday, Feb. 6,

City officials first considered an entertainment district in August, then learned the issue required a public hearing. That requirement was met Sept. 6, when a public hearing contemplating such a district was held by the Planning Commission.

The proposed Entertainment District was denied by the Planning Commission.

In October, Kalene Griffith, president and chief executive officer of Visit Bentonville, presented information about an Advertising and Promotion Commission and entertainment district to the City Council.

"Tourism is the gateway to your community," she said.

She explained that the Bentonville people who created the A&P Commission 25 years ago were "very visionary ... way ahead of their time ... allowing us to showcase our city in a way that allows us to invest back in our city."

She explained the requirements for beginning an A&P Commission which is a prerequisite to an entertainment district.

"Pea Ridge National Military Park may not be IN Pea Ridge, but it's helps tell your story. Work with the travel side," she said.

"You guys have products here. It's going to continue to grow. We're the fifth fastest growing area in the U.S. right now," she said.

Several amenities she mentioned in addition to the military park were McGarrah's pumpkin patch, Wonderland Christmas Tree Farm, restaurants, parks and drone watching. "People are driving here. They have to eat somewhere," she said.

"You can't just keep doing what works one time. Everything around you is changing. To succeed, you need to stay ahead of the change," she said.

She said the mayor appoints members to the commission which can levy a 3% tax for hotels, motels, Airbnbs and 1% on restaurants.

"You guys have opportunities. How are you going to invest back into your community," she challenged the city officials.

"I call it 'new dollars.' These dollars come from outside," she said, explaining that it brings in revenue from people who pass through town, not the locals.

Griffith said the Bentonville A&P has invested more than $10 million back into the community over the past 25 years in capital projects alone.