Senior social hour begins at library

Pea Ridge Community Library is excited to introduce a weekly Senior Social Hour.

Senior Social Hour is an excellent opportunity to work on personal crafts or play board games.

Are you looking for a place to sit and chat while you knit, crochet or do an art activity? Then, this is a great library program for you.

Would you rather play cards or other games? Then, you can bring a game from home or choose from one of the library's many games.

Join us at the library from 10:30-11:30 a.m. every Thursday morning for hot coffee and good conversations.

Editor's note: Allison Harrison is the social media and programs coordinator of the Pea Ridge Community Library. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. She can be reached at the library at 451-8442.