Pea Ridge School District calendar 2022-2023

The first day of school for students was Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, for the fall semester of 2022. The calendar was approved in March by the Pea Ridge School Board.

The first quarter ended Oct. 11.

The second quarter was Oct. 12 until Dec. 16.

The third quarter will be Jan. 4 until March 14.

The fourth quarter is March 15 until May 26, the last day of school.

Parent-teacher conferences for kindergarten through sixth grade are scheduled March 1-2.

Spring break is scheduled March 20-24.

High School graduation is scheduled May 13.