Kennedy is thriving

Staff reports

Today Kennedy Allison is a cardiac arrest survivor and a student at the University of Arkansas, Fort Smith, studying to be a teacher.

Four years ago, during her second period class at Pea Ridge High School, then 14-year-old cheerleader slumped from her chair to the floor, turned blue and experienced sudden cardiac arrest. Two Pea Ridge staff members, LaRay Thetford and coach John King, administered CPR as well as shocks from the AED.

After Allison was transferred to Arkansas Children's Hospital, Little Rock, she had an ICD implanted. The device delivers an electric shock to restore a normal heartbeat.

Today, Allison has been cleared to be a "normal and active teenager," her mother said.

She was the AHA Go Red survivor of the Year 2019.

She is the daughter of Keith and Jennifer Allison.

Her mother said the Arkansas Automated External Defibrillator Act of 2007, supported by the American Heart Association, which requires that AEDs be placed in all pubic and private schools and institutions of higher learning where funds are available, was instrumental in saving her daughter's life.