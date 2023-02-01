Home businesses on topic

A public hearing to receive comments about two home occupation requests and one conditional use permit will begin the March Planning Commission meeting.

Two home occupations -- one for Bear Off-Road by Greg Pickens, 2105 Gen. Franz Sigel Dr. and one for Blue Mountain Threads by Jonathon Hawes, 1922 Woodhouse Circle -- will be presented.

A conditional use permit by Jack McCandless for 590 S. Curtis Ave. will be presented for Epic Life Church.

In addition to those three items, new business includes a lot split request by Scott and Jennifer Trammell, 2496 Christina Circle, and a large scale development by Schumacher Farms, Sugar Creek LLC, for an urgent care, 2103 Slack St.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, in City Hall and is open to the public.