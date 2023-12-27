Obituary: Mary Wright

Mary Etta Wright, 83, of Pea Ridge, died Dec. 22, 2023, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale.

She was born Nov. 22, 1940, in Montrose, Colo., to Edward John Bennett and Myrtle Irene Hawkins Bennett. She married Jackie Joye Wright on Dec. 31, 1958. She worked at Glad Manufacturing, Pel-Freeze, and for many years owned and operated Wright's Laundry. Greenlight Auto Parts and Wright's Carwash were added later.

Mary enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, church activities and Bible study, working outside in her flowerbed and reading. She loved her family, with a special affection for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two sisters, Dorothy Dolloff and Helen Keller.

Survivors include three sons and two daughters, Jackie Lee Wright and wife Joanie of Rogers, Greg Wright, Brian Wright and wife Renee, Lori Rogers, and Terri Higgins and husband Kurt, all of Pea Ridge; nine grandchildren, Waylon, Lashae, Gregory, Reed, Marissa, Brittany, Ethan, Cole and Lauren; four great-grandchildren, Ava, Ariah, Ryn and Dawson, and one of the way, Colbie Claire; a brother, Ed Bennett of Pea Ridge; and two sisters, Joy Wendt of Clemmons, N.C., and Marge Moon of Rogers.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, at Immanuel Baptist Church, located at 2555 South 26th St., Rogers. Service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Ruddick Cemetery on Highway 127 in Garfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Road, Springdale, AR 72764.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.