Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 8 No. 52

Thursday, Dec. 26, 1973

For the first time in the history of Pea Ridge, so far as the Graphic-Scene staff could learn, the town has a law firm located here. The firm is composed of two attorneys, David Clinger and Howard Slinkard, who have been practicing since August 1972 in Rogers.

Tony Fletcher Jr. became the first person to announce his candidacy for the Pea Ridge School Board.

Meeting in monthly session Dec. 17 with barely a quorum present, the pea Ridge School Board formally adopted a proposed school budget for the 1975-1976 school year.

40 Years Ago

The TIMES of Pea Ridge Country

Vol. 18 No. 52

Wednesday, Dec. 28, 1983

Snow, freezing rain, ice hit Pea Ridge country this past week. By Frank Prices' official measurement, there was only 1.75 inches, but then he didn't measure it where it had drifted or piled high.

Jim Roe, who has been serving in three executive capacities for the Pea Ridge High School this school year, has resigned as principal. The board of education also received the resignation of Connie Lasater as secretary to the high school principal. Roe continues as athletic director and basketball coach.

30 Years Ago

The Times of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 28 No. 52

Thursday, Dec. 30, 1993

After much discussion, the Pea Ridge City Council agreed to help developer Ron Buckman acquire the easements needed to run utilities to the property he plans to purchase for the purpose of building a 200-unit apartment complex across from the city park.

Pea Ridge alderman Joe Hart believes he has a solution to the issue of whether Pea Ridge should continue to serve water customers in Brush Creek or sell that part of the water system to the Rogers Water Commission.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 52

Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2003

Some city employees could receive as much as an 8% raise when the City Council votes at its Dec. 30 meeting on the terms for raises it agreed to at a Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday, Dec. 16.

Although President George W. Bush signed an executive order in early December making Dec. 26 a federal holiday this year because the long-range weather forecast for Dec. 26 says the day will be nice and realizing that many out-of town guests will be looking for opportunities to get outside and see something they may not have seen before, Pea Ridge National Military Park will be open Friday, Dec. 26, at its regular time of 8 a.m.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 52

Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2013

City Council members approved a recommendation by Mayor Jackie Crabtree for "up to" a 3% raise for city employees with discretion of department heads.

Pea Ridge Blackhawk cheer squad won first place in the 1-4A co-ed competition in Hot Springs. The team won in 2011 and won runner-up last year.

Wanting to meet the needs of the students of Pea Ridge, students from every economic strata with various career goals and of each gender, school officials are putting in many hours to prepare the foundation for the conversion charter school proposed for Pea Ridge High School.