RECIPE: Sweet potatoes and marshmallows

Sweet potatoes & marshmallows

Recipe from the kitchen of Dorris Mounce

4 large sweet potatoes

1 stick butter

1 c. sugar

salt

4 eggs

1 can Pet milk

1/2 c. nuts (pecans)

Marshmallows

Boil four good-size sweet potatoes until tender. Peel off skin. Beat, throwing away strings. Beat in 1 stick butter, sugar (about 1 cup) to taste, a pinch of salt, four eggs. Beat until creamy. Add a can of Pet milk. This will be soupy.

Pour into buttered dish and bake at 350 for one hour.

Top with marshmallows and bake until marshmallows turn golden brown.

May add 1/c cup pecans (or walnuts) if desired.

