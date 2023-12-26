Pea Ridge Police Department: September monthly report

September monthly report

December 26, 2023 at 6:00 a.m.

by Staff Reports

October 2023

Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD

911 hang up/open line^18^13^225

Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^1^0^10

Abduction - family/non-family^0^0^0

Agency assist^22^18^167

Alarm^7^9^67

Vicious animal/bite^2^1^22

Animal call^33^47^397

Assault/battery^3^4^26

Attempted suicide/suicide threats^3^0^22

Breaking or entering^1^0^11

Burglary^4^4^35

Business check^0^0^8

Civil call^14^10^110

Code enforcement^11^21^288

Commercial fire alarm^0^0^7

Criminal mischief^2^3^29

Death investigation^0^0^1

Disturbance^18^19^175

Emergency message^0^0^1

Environmental^0^0^1

Extra patrol^599^760^6,841

Follow up^20^27^355

Fraud/forgery^8^7^60

Gun shots^0^0^7

Harassment/harassing communications^0^0^0

Informational^51^48^541

Investigation^5^6^30

Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^1

Lost/found property^4^7^41

Missing person adult^1^1^7

Missing person juvenile^0^3^39

Motorist assist^3^4^59

MVC w/entrapment^0^0^0

MVC w/injury^0^1^9

MVC wo/injury^15^15^167

Narcotics investigation^2^3^13

Noise complaint^3^15^62

Other^6^0^68

Overdose^1^1^11

Prowler^0^0^6

Public assist^6^11^92

Pursuit^0^0^2

Rape/sexual assault^0^0^0

Reckless driver^11^12^174

Residential structure fire^0^1^18

Road hazard^7^10^58

Sex offender investigation^1^2^21

Stolen...