Holiday Tournament begins Dec. 27

The Lady Blackhawk Holiday Invitational starts Wednesday, Dec. 27, and runs through Friday, Dec. 29, in the Blackhawk Arena. The tournament is sponsored by C.R. Crawford and Arvest Bank.

Teams competing are Pea Ridge, Hamburg, Viola, Bauxite, Star City, Mena, Fort Smith Southside and Providence Academy.

The schedule is:

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Game 1

2:30 p.m. Ft. Smith vs. Providence

Game 2

4 p.m. Viola vs. Bauxite

Game 3

5:30 p.m. Star City vs. Mena

Game 4

7 p.m. Pea Ridge vs. Hamburg

Thursday, Dec. 27

Game 5

2:30 p.m.

Game 6

4 p.m.

Game 7 (winner of Game 3 vs. winner of Game 1)

5:30 p.m.

Game 8 (winner of Game 4 vs. winner of Game 2)

7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 28

Game 9 - seventh place

11:30 a.m.

Game 10 - fifth place

1 p.m.

Game 11 - third place

2:30 p.m.

Game 12 - finals (winner of Game 7 vs. winner of Game 8)

4 p.m.