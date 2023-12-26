Blackhawks fall to Cardinals

The Pea Ridge Blackhawks fell to the visiting Cardinals Tuesday.

"They're just a really good basketball team and we didn't play tough enough," Trent Lloyd, head coach for the Blackhawks, said after the game. "We didn't stick to the scouting report. It'll be a good learning lesson for us.

"I'll be excited to see how we'll bounce back," Lloyd said.

Cardinal Layne Taylor's ability to score and set up his teammates proved something of a double whammy for Pea Ridge.

Layne Taylor scored 32 points, handed out nine assists and pulled down four rebounds to lead the Cardinals past Pea Ridge, 86-53, on Tuesday, Dec. 19. Maddox Teeter turned in a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds for Farmington, while Jaxon Berry chipped in 18 points and 6 rebounds.

Farmington (14) hit twice as many 3-pointers as the Blackhawks (7) and jumped out to a 23-15 lead after one quarter of play. The Cardinals scored at least 22 points in each of the first three quarters, stretching their advantage to 45-25 at the half and 69-40 at the end of the third quarter.

According to Farmington coach Johnny Taylor, the Cardinals excelled in three facets, defending well, shooting and taking the Blackhawks off the dribble.

"I thought defensively we did a great job executing the game plan and obviously we shot it well and I thought they had a hard time keeping us in front of them," Johnny Taylor said.

In spite of the blowout final score, Johnny Taylor won't sell Pea Ridge short, noting the Blackhawks (11-3, 1-1 4A-1) have the capacity for improvement and may contend in the postseason.

"But ... they're extremely talented, their roster's really talented ... and I know we're going to have to play them probably at least two more times... I would think we would play them in a district championship and one more time at our place," Johnny Taylor said.

Skye Davenport had 14 points to lead the Blackhawks followed by senior Ben Wheeler with 10, junior J.B. Bledsoe with 10, and Zion Whitmore with nine.

"It's always good to get a win over here because this is a tough place to play because their coaches do a good job and they've got good kids," Johnny Taylor said.

BOYS

Farmington 86, Pea Ridge 53

Farmington^23^22^24^17^--^86

Pea Ridge^15^10^15^13 --^53

Pea Ridge (11-3, 1-1): Skye Davenport 4 6-7 14, Ben Wheeler 4 0-0 10, J.B. Bledsoe 3 1-1 10, Zion Whitmore 3 3-4 9, Chandler Anderson 2 0-0 4, Luke Baker 1 0-0 3, Landon Ayla 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 10-12 53.

Farmington (13-2, 2-0): Layne Taylor 11 5-7 32, Jaxon Berry 7 2-2 18, Maddox Teeter 6 0-0 16, Sam Kirkman 2 0-0 6, Mason Simpson 2 0-0 5, Ethan Kennedy 2 0-0 4, Zach Miller 1 0-0 2, Keeghan Roberts 1 0-0 2, Jayden Brewer 0 1-2 1. Totals 32 8-11 86.

3-Point Goals:

^Pea Ridge 7 (Bledsoe 3, Wheeler 2, Baker, L. Ayla).

^Farmington 14 (Layne Taylor 5, Teeter 4, Berry 2, Kirkman 2, Simpson ).

GIRLS

Farmington 75, Pea Ridge 35

The Lady Cardinals rolled to a 35-8 lead after a quarter and cruised to the win on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Eight players scored for Pea Ridge (7-7, 0-2) led by Broolyn Wynn with 8, Leah Telgemeier 7, and Amelia Dayberry 6.

Reese Shirey led the way with 19 points, while Marin Adams added 11 and J'Myra London 10 for Farmington (16-1, 2-0 4A-1).

Farmington^35^22^13^5^--^75

Pea Ridge^8^11^5^11 --^35

Pea Ridge (7-7, 0-2): Broolyn Wynn 8, Leah Telgemeier 7, Amelia Dayberry 6, Makenna Ward 3, Bailey Taylor 3, Blaklie Leach 3, Thalia Sosa 3, Jaslyn Dixon 2.

Farmington (16-1, 2-0): Reese Shirey 19, Marin Adams 11, J'Myra London 10, Kaycee McCumber 7, Hannah Moss 6, Morgan Uher 5, Zoey Bershers 3, Trista Doss 2, Sidney Selph 2, Gabby McBurnett 1, Lana Qeden 1.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Senior Ben Wheeler, No. 1, looks for a receiver as sophomore Skye Davenport, No. 20, spins away from a Farmington defender Tuesday. Wheeler scored 10 points in the game Tuesday.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Blackhawk Zion Whitmore, No 5, looks for an opening Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, at home.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Blackhawk Anthoni Ayala, No. 33, tries to block a 3-point shot by Farmington Cardinal Layne Taylor, No. 33, who scored 32 points Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, at home.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Blackhawk sophomore Skye Davenport, No. 20, works toward the basket Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, at home.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Blackhawk Anthoni Ayala, No. 33, shoots for a basket. Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, at home.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Blackhawk Zion Whitmore, No. 5, scored 9 points Tuesday in the game against the Farmington Cardinals.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Blackhawk head coach Trent Lloyd watches with conservation as the Blackhawks fell to the Farmington Cardinals 53-86 Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, at home.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The cheerleaders and the fans in the student section cheered the Blackhawks at home Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.


