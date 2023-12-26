Bands holiday music rocked

The Pea Ridge Bands Christmas Concert Friday, Dec. 15, was directed by Heather Thompson, Zach Brown and Roxee Boyd.

The beginning band performed "Name that Christmas Carol" and "Toboggan Run."

The eighth-grade band performed "We wish you a Calypso Christmas" and "African Bell Carol."

The Jazz Band performed "Nutcracker Rock," "Santa's Housetop Caper" and "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch."

The High School Band performed "Santa Meets Sousa," "A Christmas Festival" and "Sleigh Ride."

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Pea Ridge school bands performed in the Christmas concert Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in the Performing Arts Center of Pea Ridge High School under the direction of Heather Thompson, Zach Brown and Roxee Boyd.



