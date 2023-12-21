Obituary: Polly McCarley





Polly Ann McCarley, 84, of Rogers died Dec. 20, 2023, at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville.

She was born March 26, 1939, in Sallisaw to William Branham and Ora May Hale Branham. She married Charles Nicholson McCarley on Nov. 27, 1975, and later retired from Pre-Form Line Products in Rogers. She enjoyed painting, quilting, reading and watching Wheel of Fortune. Polly was a strong, amazing mentor for her daughters and grandchildren and loved spending time with them.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles McCarley; granddaughter, Tisha Olive; grandson, Bobby Cowley; brothers, William (Stick) Branham, Sam Branham and Vernon (Butch) Branham; and sisters, Mary (Sis) Downs, Ocie Ball, Irene Chillson and Artie Lierd.

Survivors are her daughters, Rhonda McKinney (Jerry) of Lowell, Gail Cantrell (Sam) of Pea Ridge, Debbie Cowley of Monahans, Texas, and Sandra Martin of Rogers; brothers, Roy (Punk) Branham and John Branham, both of Sallisaw; grandkids, Joey Cowley, Crystal Johnson, Daniel Cantrell, Dennis (Buddy) McGarrah, Derreck Cowley, Ronnie Eaton, Bryan McGarrah, Laura McAllister, Josh Cowley and Russell Eaton; 21 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, at Sisco Funeral Home Chapel in Pea Ridge. Service will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday. Burial will be at Tucks Chapel Cemetery in Rogers.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.