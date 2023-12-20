Three injured in collision

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, on West Pickens Road in front of the high school.

A 2021 Dodge Challenger driven by Kenneth Fluckey Jr., 68, of Bella Vista was westbound when he lost traction on the wet pavement and slid sideways in the roadway, crossing the center line and striking an eastbound 2022 Ford Bronco Sport, according to the Pea Ridge Police report.

Fluckey was transported to Mercy by Pea Ridge ambulance.

Flames were coming from the front of the Challenger and were extinguished by firefighters from the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department.

The driver of the Bronco, Sharon Apperson, 62, Pea Ridge, was transported to Northwest Medical Center. A passenger in the Bronco, an 11-year-old girl, was transported to Children's Hospital.

Bella Vista Ambulance assisted in transporting.

Traffic was routed through the high school parking lot around the scene.