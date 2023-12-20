Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 8 No. 51

Wednesday, Dec. 19, 1973

A Christmas concert will be presented by the Pea Ridge school bands Thursday in the school cafeteria. The groups to be features include the senior band, the junior band, the grade school band and brass quartet. David Miser will be featured as tuba soloist.

The Pea Ridge City Council heard a sewer tax assessment report from Finis Wood showing a total assessed valuation of $333,400, which is not nearly as much as it was assessed by the county.

First place winner in unlighted Christmas decorations in Pea Ridge was the home of County Judge and Mrs. Ralph Bolain of 1311 S. Curtis Ave. The contest was designed to help discourage the use of energy in the yuletide decorations.

40 Years Ago

The TIMES of Pea Ridge Country

Vol. 18 No. 51

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 1983

Vocational education for Pea Ridge School District 109 students nears as the building, still under construction, was dedicated in ceremonies at the school Saturday with U.S. Sen. Dale Bumpers headlining the affair.

The Pea Ridge School Board approved hiring T.J Raney and Sons Inc., Little Rock, investment bankers, to market approximately $400,000 in bonds for the school's proposed building program

Over 200 toys have been distributed to needy parents for their children through the Pentecostal Holiness Church here in Pea Ridge this month, according to the pastor Bernice Patton.

30 Years Ago

The Times of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 28 No. 51

Thursday, Dec. 23, 1993

McDonald County, Mo., has turned over a mile of roadway in Jacket to the Missouri Highway Department said McDonald County Commission Chairman Louis Moneymaker.

The Pea Ridge School District's 1992-1993 report card, prepared by the Arkansas Department of Education, shows improvement in some areas and deficiencies in others.

Angela Martin was elected Pea Ridge High School Colors Queen in a Friday ceremony in the school's gymnasium. She was escorted by Nathan Musteen.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 51

Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2003

Standing Oaks plans have undergone a few changes that prompted planners to prepare an amendment to the city's zoning ordinance at its meeting Dec. 9. At a regular monthly meeting, Franklin Miller, developer of the subdivision east of the new high school on Arkansas Highway 94, showed planners an amended plat with smaller lots than the plat presented at the Nov. 4 meeting.

Although winter does not officially start until Dec. 21, Pea Ridge saw snow twice last week, once on Wednesday and again on Saturday.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 51

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2013

Pea Ridge students and teachers will come back from the winter break two days early, on Jan. 2, to make up snow days. School Board members made the difficult decision to take days from the winter break in order to meet state laws for school attendance in the face of students missing six days already.

Resulting in more questions than answers, Pea Ridge Planning Commission members and department heads met with Evan Niehues, a landscape architect with Bates and Associates, who represented Pat Tobin, developer of Tobin Plaza.