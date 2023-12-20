RECIPE: Divinity

Divinity

From the kitchen of Dorris Mounce

3 c. sugar

1/2 c. white corn syrup

1/2 c. water

1/4 tsp. salt

2 egg whites

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 c. chopped pecans, toasted

Garnish: toasted pecan halves

Cook sugar, corn syrup, water and salt in heavy two-quart saucepan over low heat until sugar dissolves and a candy thermometer registers 248 degrees F (about 15 minutes). Remove syrup mixture from heat.

Beat egg whites at high speed with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form. Pour half of hot syrup in a thin stream over egg whites, beating constantly at high speed, about five minutes.

Cook remaining half of syrup over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until a candy thermometer registers 272 degrees F (about 4 to 5 minutes). Slowly pour hot syrup and vanilla extract over egg white mixture, beating constantly at high speed until mixture holds its shape (about 6 to 8 minutes). Stir in 1 c. chopped pecans.

Drop mixture quickly by rounded teaspoonfuls onto lightly greased wax paper. Do this quickly or they will set up too hard to form.

Garnish, if desired, with pecan halves.

Cool.

NOTE: Do not make on rainy or very humid day!

