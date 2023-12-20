Blackhawk football awards presented

Blackhawk football players and their families enjoyed a banquet and awards presentation recently.

Awards presented included:

Defensive Newcomer^Tristen German

(awarded to the defensive player who demonstrated significant growth in his first year as a defensive starter)

Offensive Newcomer^Aden Dickerson

(awarded to the offensive player who demonstrated significant growth in his first year as a offensive starter)

Scout Team Award^Rhett Tuggle

(awarded to the student athlete who consistently shows up and performs every day on the scout team with exemplary effort)

Blackhawk Scholar^Landon Ayala

(awarded to the student athlete who best exemplifies what it means to be a student first)

Defensive Most Improved^Levi Brightwell

(awarded to the defensive player who consistently demonstrated the ability to cover 1 on 1 in pass defense; calm and cool in pressure situations of pass coverage)

Off most improved^Hayden Bray

Blackhawk award^Nathan Jones, Seth Foster, Waylon Fletcher

(Selected by the coaching staff for rising above and beyond expectations and demonstrating leadership in difficult situations)

Offensive Line MVP^Keegan Stout

Defensive Line MVP^Austin James

Burlsworth Award^Payton Kitterman

Strength Awards^Aaron Burhas / Cole Cray

Offensive MVP^Gavin Dixon

Outstanding WR^Brayden Wright

Defensive MVP^Jace Dye

Overall MVP^Mason Wolfenden

Live Like Ayden Cotton Award^Richie Lara

Manager Award^Sims, Seebree, Bratti, Whitehill

Honorable mention^Austin Quillen, Aaron Burhus, Aden Dickerson, Levi Brightwell, Nathan Jones

2nd team conference

Jaxon Stewart

Connor Force

Richie Lara

Peyton Carney

Peyton Kitterman

Waylon Fletcher

Keegan Stout

Cole Cray

Ryan Kahrl

1st team all conference

Jace Dye

Gavin Dixon

Mason Wolfenden

Tristan German

BraydenWright

Seth Foster

State

Austin James