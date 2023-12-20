Blackhawk football awards presented

Blackhawk football players and their families enjoyed a banquet and awards presentation recently.
Awards presented included:
Defensive Newcomer^Tristen German
(awarded to the defensive player who demonstrated significant growth in his first year as a defensive starter)
Offensive Newcomer^Aden Dickerson
(awarded to the offensive player who demonstrated significant growth in his first year as a offensive starter)
Scout Team Award^Rhett Tuggle
(awarded to the student athlete who consistently shows up and performs every day on the scout team with exemplary effort)
Blackhawk Scholar^Landon Ayala
(awarded to the student athlete who best exemplifies what it means to be a student first)
Defensive Most Improved^Levi Brightwell
(awarded to the defensive player who consistently demonstrated the ability to cover 1 on 1 in pass defense; calm and cool in pressure situations of pass coverage)
Off most improved^Hayden Bray
Blackhawk award^Nathan Jones, Seth Foster, Waylon Fletcher
(Selected by the coaching staff for rising above and beyond expectations and demonstrating leadership in difficult situations)
Offensive Line MVP^Keegan Stout
Defensive Line MVP^Austin James
Burlsworth Award^Payton Kitterman
Strength Awards^Aaron Burhas / Cole Cray
Offensive MVP^Gavin Dixon
Outstanding WR^Brayden Wright
Defensive MVP^Jace Dye
Overall MVP^Mason Wolfenden
Live Like Ayden Cotton Award^Richie Lara
Manager Award^Sims, Seebree, Bratti, Whitehill
Honorable mention^Austin Quillen, Aaron Burhus, Aden Dickerson, Levi Brightwell, Nathan Jones
2nd team conference
Jaxon Stewart
Connor Force
Richie Lara
Peyton Carney
Peyton Kitterman
Waylon Fletcher
Keegan Stout
Cole Cray
Ryan Kahrl
1st team all conference
Jace Dye
Gavin Dixon
Mason Wolfenden
Tristan German
BraydenWright
Seth Foster
State
Austin James