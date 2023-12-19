Gifts — toys and more — given to 480 children

The Wonderland Toy Express dramatically increased the number of families for whom gift and meals were provided in the second year of service.

David Austin, pastor of The Ridge Church, said the need is tremendous as times are tough economically.

People who registered were given appointments to come in for Saturday, Dec. 16, join in prayer, then shop. Gifts selected are gift wrapped and people are given food along with wrapped gifts when they leave.

Toys, clothing and other items are set up according to size and ages of children around the room and people "shop" selecting items for their children. There is also a section to pick up stocking stuffers.

"We had other people that did toy drives and they had extra and they bring them to us," Austin said. "And we have companies and individuals who made monetary donations. And, we work with two other non-profits, so it's not just the church."

He said Loaves 'n Fishes and Love Project 24 were the other two non-profit organizations that helped.

"Jennifer Harvey and John (Huffman) are the ones who really initiated this. They're the ones who have been the catapult to push this thing forward," Austin said. He said both work with Love Project 24 and Harvey runs the food pantry.

Harvey said she cross checked with other organizations in town that give away so they "weren't double doing everything in town."

"We put it out there and the need was just really great this year," Harvey said, explaining that registrations were put on social media and appointments were scheduled. There were 480 children served this year compared to 300 children served last year.

"The need is greater," Huffman said. "Times are tough."

"We've had so many people who have reached out to us even since the registration closed," Austin said, adding "we tried to fit in as many people as we could with what we have available."

"We could have been well over 600 or 700 kids if we hadn't closed registration," Harvey said.

"Thanks to the support and generosity of our community ... it truly warms our hearts to know that we were able to impact so many families in need," according to the social media post by Loaves 'n Fishes. "Our volunteers poured their hearts into this event and we are so grateful for their dedication and compassion... we pray each gift point to the real gift of Christmas, Jesus Christ!"