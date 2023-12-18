Obituary: Glen Henry

Glen Edwin Henry, 91, of Rogers, died Dec. 16, 2023, peacefully at his home.

He was born Oct. 26, 1932, in Jacket, Mo., to Walter Edison Henry and Georgia Lorene Burnett Henry. Glen was a Navy veteran serving in Korea and worked at and retired from Stone Container in Rogers. He was an expert bowler and enjoyed fishing, Razorback basketball games, working around the farm, playing cards and being with family, and was very generous with people. Glen and his wife, June, were foster parents to more than 100 children in California and he was known as "Papa" to many people. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Pea Ridge and was attending Grace Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marcella June Henry, whom he married May 11, 1957; and his sisters, Marcella Gundel and Glenda Doering.

Survivors are two children, Linda Wisley (George) of Rogers and David G. Henry (Maria) of Paris, France; two special, adopted children, Sandi Lemke (Duane) of Bella Vista and Ibrahima Poda (Alice) of Beaumont, Texas; three sisters, Imogene Edens of Washburn, Mo., Jo Ann Hall of Rogers and Kay Moore of Grandview, Mo.; a brother, Stanley Henry of Pea Ridge; eight grandchildren, Kristen Wisley, Luke Wisley (Aubree), Melody Tucker (Seth), Lindsay Lee (Ryan), Samuel Lemke (Jenna), Maguina Ramilo Henry, Caroline Ramilo Henry and Ana Ramilo Henry; and 10 great-grandchildren, Judah, Maddox, Titus, Mercy June, Gideon, August, Maggie, Phin, Silas and Aiden.

Visitation is set for 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, at Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Service is set for 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, at Sisco Funeral Home Chapel in Pea Ridge, with burial at Roller Cemetery in Washburn, Mo.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.



