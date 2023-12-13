Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Thursday, Dec. 12, 1973

A Simmental heifer sold by two Pea Ridge cattlemen, Keith Escue and Kent Anderson, at the recent third annual Arkansas Simmental Sale in Little Rock, topped the sale in her class (three-quarter breeds) and brought her owners $6,100.

Santa Claus came to Pea Ridge Saturday afternoon and was greeted by a total of 216 children. His visit was sponsored by the Beta Alpha Chapter, ESA, and the Pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce.

40 Years Ago

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 1983

Pea Ridge City Council fired City Marshal Loyd Pier and Deputy Marshal Dave Fellows in a special meeting Monday night. The 1984 budget presented at Thursday night's regular meeting was discussed in detail and adopted with revisions.

Starting Friday morning, Pea Ridge's police were not patrolling nor were they available. A check by The TIMES with Capt. Rymer Clark, Benton County Sheriff's Office, confirmed that any Pea Ridge residents were in need of law enforcement assistance, they could call the Sheriff's Office.

30 Years Ago

Thursday, Dec. 16, 1993

Pea Ridge City Attorney Howard Slinkard mailed a report Monday to Mayor Mary Rogers and members of the City Council that concludes that the mayor erred by authorizing $3,771.16 to pay for paving materials for a roadway for the Pea Ridge School District without council approval.

The parents of a female student who was suspended for six days for fighting on a Pea Ridge School bus told the School Board Monday they believed the punishment to be too severe.

20 Years Ago

Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2003

Declaring the district "full to the walls," the Pea Ridge School Board denied four student transfers and accepted four at Monday's meeting.

An elderly couple was held against their will and forced to withdraw money and give it to two suspects Friday, the couple told Benton County Sheriff's deputies.

Floats, horses, antique vehicles, the band, fire trucks and a few llamas lined up at 5 p.m. Saturday for the annual trek down Curtis Avenue to downtown Pea Ridge in honor of the holiday season. Beta Alpha Sorority, sponsors of the parade, named Jr. Girl Scout Troops 407 and 198 as grand marshals.

10 Years Ago

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013

A large scale development presented to the Pea Ridge Planning Commission was tabled and sent back to planners for a tech review at the regular meeting. Planner M.J. Hensley told architect Evan Niehues there were concerns that needed to be addressed.

The city's budget increased to $6,182,156 for 2014 from $5,692,717 for 2013 with the Fire Department budget increasing the most.

Two of the major streets in Pea Ridge are state highways -- Arkansas Highway 72 and State Hwy. 94 -- and are the responsibility of the Arkansas State Highway Department.