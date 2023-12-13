RECIPE: Cream of Coconut Cake

Cream of Coconut Cake

Recipe from the kitchen of Dorris Mounce

1 box Duncan Hines white cake mix

1 1/2 c. milk

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1 3.5-oz. can of coconut

3 eggs

1 15-oz. can cream of coconut

1 9-oz. Cool Whip

Coconut

Combine cake mix with milk. Then add oil and coconut. Mix well.

Beat whites of three eggs stiffly. Fold into cake mixture.

Pour into greased and floured pan (at least 15 inches long). Bake for 20 to 25 minutes at 350 degrees.

When cake is baked, stick holes through cake really well with large fork as soon as cake is finished baking.

Pour cream of coconut over cake while cake is hot. Let it set until it is cold.

Top with a large container of Cool Whip combined with coconut (3.5 ounces or more) and top with coconut.

Refrigerate.

This is best one to two days after being baked.

Will keep two weeks in refrigerator.

