Pea Ridge schools menus

Monday, Dec. 18

Breakfast Pre-K: Pancake on a stick, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Pancake on a stick, syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Corn dogs, broccoli & cheese, frozen juice cup, milk

Lunch K-12: Corn dog, baked beans, broccoli & cheese, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Breakfast Pre-K: Whole-grain blueberry muffin, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Chocolate muffin, yogurt tube, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Taco soup, toasted cheese sandwich, diced pears, milk

Lunch K-12: Taco soup, toasted cheese sandwich, garden salad, celery sticks with ranch, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Breakfast Pre-K: Mini waffles, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Mini waffles with syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Famous bowl (popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn and cheese), strawberry cup, milk

Lunch K-12: Famous bowl (popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn and cheese), biscuit, strawberry cup, milk

Thursday, Dec. 21

Breakfast Pre-K: Whole-grain blueberry muffin, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Nutri grain bar, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Cheeseburger, oven baked fries, cookie, variety of fruit, milk

Lunch K-12: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, oven baked fries, cookie, variety of fruit, milk

Friday, Dec. 22

No school

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.