Highway Department trails grants include North Davis Street sidewalk

FAYETTEVILLE -- Pea Ridge is one of several recipients of the Arkansas Department of Transportation award recipients for the 2023 Transportation Alternatives Program and Recreational Trails Program, according to a news release.

The Transportation Alternatives Program provides money for pedestrians, bicyclists and other nonmotorized forms of transportation. It's a reimbursement-type grant program providing an 80% federal share and a 20% local match from eligible applicants.

Eligible projects can include construction of on-road and off-road trail facilities that include sidewalks, bicycle infrastructure, pedestrian and bicycle signals, lighting and other safety-related infrastructure. Conversion of abandoned railroad corridors for pedestrian and bicycle trails is also eligible.

The Recreational Trails Program is paid for through a portion of Transportation Alternatives Program money set aside specifically for recreational trails, including maintenance and restoration of trails; development and renovation of trailside and trailhead facilities and trail linkages; and construction of new trails.

For 2023, there were 47 Transportation Alternatives Program projects awarded statewide for about $15 million and a total of 14 Recreational Trails Program projects were awarded for approximately $2 million.

Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Transportation Alternatives Program projects include:

Benton County

Pea Ridge, $126,000 to extend sidewalks on North Davis Street.

Decatur, $500,000 to add sidewalks along Mount Olive Road.

Gentry, $460,000 to extend sidewalks on North Collins Avenue.

Northwest Arkansas Mobility Authority, $500,000 for Heritage Springs Trail, Pleasant Grove Road to Arkansas 12 in Rogers.