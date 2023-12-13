Hawks defeat Panthers in Game 3

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

Sophomore Blackhawk Anthoni Ayala, No. 33, was named Player of the Game for the third game of The Battle at the Ridge tournament. The Blackhawks defeated the Clarksville Panthers 61-37 Thursday night in the third game of the tournament which began Thursday, Dec. 7. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

Junior Blackhawk Zion Whitmore, No. 5, shoots a basket in the second half of the third game of The Battle at the Ridge tournament. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

Junior Blackhawk Zion Whitmore, No. 5, shoots a basket in the second half of the third game of The Battle at the Ridge tournament. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

Senior Blackhawk Luke Baker, No. 10, defends beneath the goal in the third game of The Battle at the Ridge tournament. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

Senior Blackhawk Ben Wheeler, No. 1, mans the basketball in the third game of The Battle at the Ridge tournament. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

Senior Blackhawk Luke Baker, No. 10, goes for a basket in the first half of the third game of The Battle at the Ridge tournament. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

Blackhawk junior J.B. Bledsoe, No. 22, goes up for a basket in the third game of the Battle at the Ridge tournament -- the first for the Blackhawks in the 2023 tournament. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

Cheerleaders and student fans cheered the Blackhawks Thursday night in the third game of The Battle at the Ridge tournament. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Junior Blackhawk Zion Whitmore, No. 5, shoots a basket in the second half of the third game of The Battle at the Ridge tournament. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Junior Blackhawk Zion Whitmore, No. 5, shoots a basket in the second half of the third game of The Battle at the Ridge tournament. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Senior Blackhawk Luke Baker, No. 10, defends beneath the goal in the third game of The Battle at the Ridge tournament. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Senior Blackhawk Ben Wheeler, No. 1, mans the basketball in the third game of The Battle at the Ridge tournament. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Senior Blackhawk Luke Baker, No. 10, goes for a basket in the first half of the third game of The Battle at the Ridge tournament. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Blackhawk junior J.B. Bledsoe, No. 22, goes up for a basket in the third game of the Battle at the Ridge tournament — the first for the Blackhawks in the 2023 tournament. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

