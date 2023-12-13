Council to consider transfer and surplus of equipment

Several fixed assets are slated to be transferred or surplussed at the next regular City Council meeting set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19.

According to the agenda, department heads will request transfers of fixed assets -- Dodge Ram 1500 from Street Department to Fire Department and Chevy pickup 1500 from Street Department to Code Enforcement and to surplus four fixed assets, all from Street Dept.: 2004 Chevy C3500 one-tone; 1992 Chevy Kodiak two-ton; 2003 Dodge Dakota SXT; and 2003 Chevy 1500 W/T.

Consideration of the mayor's salary is on the agenda. At the November council meeting, City Clerk Sandy Button asked council members to consider the mayor's salary and said he should be the highest paid of the city personnel.

Other items on the agenda include:

Ordinance 824, correct street name error for Halbert Lane;

Easement for Pea Ridge Commons;

Ord. 829 to amend the zoning ordinance;

Ord. 828 water rate increase;

Ord. 826, amend council pay dates providing payment semi-annually or annually as determined by the City Council;

Chief Bowen, Fire Dept. FSLA period;

Res. 521, amending 2023 budget;

Res. 520, city attorney, re-appointing Shane Perry as city attorney;

Res. 519, city prosecutor, re-appointing Jay Williams as city prosecutor and Joel Kurtz as deputy city prosecutor; and

Employee cost of living raise.

The meeting is open to the public.

The agenda is subject to change.