Competition cheer teams take 1sts!

Both the junior and senior high Pea Ridge competition cheer teams won first place Saturday in the Southern Spirit Federation Cheerleading competition in Bentonville.

The Pea Ridge senior high competition cheer team won first place in the performance division 1-4A coed beating Bauxite, Gentry and Cedarville at the Southern Spirit Federation Cheerleading Competition Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Bentonville. The senior high team is coached by Courtney Hurst.

The team will travel to Hot Springs on Thursday, Dec. 14, to compete in the state championship. There will be a send-off at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, along Weston Street.

The Pea Ridge Jr. High competition cheer team won first place in the performance division 4A beating Lamar Jr. High at the Southern Spirit Federation Cheerleading Competition Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Bentonville. The junior high team is coached by Amber Harrison and Hurst.