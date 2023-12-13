Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Nov.30-Dec.6 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

Nov. 30

Joel Ryan Linker, 37, and Katelynn Paige Nolan, 28, both of Pea Ridge

Dec. 1

Robert Dalton Krueger, 21, and Shelby Lea Anderson, 21, both of Garfield

Dec. 4

Hayden James Quinton, 22, McAlester, Okla., and Sonya Kay Marie Crabtree, 23, Pea Ridge

Dec. 5

Johnny Lee Dalbey, 55, and Starlett Renee Watson, 57, both of Garfield

Cullen Frances Smith, 30, and Jaycie Nicole Ritter, 27, both of Pea Ridge