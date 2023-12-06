Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 8 No. 49

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 1973

The city of Pea Ridge now has a new church and a new church building. It is the Weston Street Full Gospel Church, which has been under construction for some time and opened its doors for its first service Thursday, Nov. 29.

Through the efforts of the Pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce and Beta Alpha Chapter, ESA Sorority, Santa Claus has scheduled a special pre-Christmas visit with children of the Pea Ridge area. If the weather is good, children should wait for Santa at the Log Cabin Information booth in downtown Pea Ridge. If it is raining, he'll meet them in the school cafeteria.

40 Years Ago

The Times of Pea Ridge Country

Vol. 18 No. 49

Wednesday, Dec. 7, 1983

Pea Ridge Postmaster Stanley Buttry reports regular hours will be observed at the Pea Ridge Post Office during the Christmas season.

About 100 people enjoyed The TIMES' annual Christmas concert Saturday at First Baptist Church, presented by the Cathedral Choir of John Brown University.

Congressman John Paul Hammerschmidt has announced that the Federal Highway Administration approved the future designation of U.S. Highway 71 in Arkansas from Fort Smith to Fayetteville as part of the Interstate Highway System.

30 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 28 No. 49

Thursday, Dec. 9, 1993

The Pea Ridge City Council is considering a request that it purchase utility easements along Arkansas Highway 265 so a developer can build a 200-unit apartment complex.

The Pea Ridge bands, under the direction of David Dickey, will appear in concert in the Pea Ridge High School gymnasium at 2:30 p..m. Sunday, Dec. 12.

More than $1.5 million worth of single-family dwellings have been constructed or are being constructed in Pea Ridge this year, said Darrel Van Roekel, city building inspector.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 49

Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2003

At a Committee of the Whole meeting Monday night, the Pea Ridge City Council decided to hold a second Committee of the Whole meeting on Dec. 16 to further discuss a system of employee raises.

The annual Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 6. Entries will line up on Lee Town Road for the judging.

Monday, more than 40 angels still waited to be picked from the Angel Tree in Pea Ridge City Hall. Sandy Easley, city office manager, said 32 children have been chosen but more youngsters needing help came in last week.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 49

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2013

His Gaelic Scottish brogue breaking through often, blue eyes twinkling and white hair gleaming, Michael White personifies Santa Claus, a name he say he carried legally the first 21 years of his life. He portrays Santa on the Fayetteville regularly.

Pea Ridge may have a new facet of the school is superintendent Rick Neal receive approval for a charter school -- the Pea Ridge Manufacturing and Business Academy.

Using a taser Sunday night avoided serious injury to both the suspect and police It was the first time a taser has been used by Pea Ridge Police, who have had the tasers about six weeks.