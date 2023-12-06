RECIPE: Pumpkin squares

Pumpkin squares
Recipe from the kitchen of Donna Fuller
Crust:
1 c. flour
1 c. oatmeal
1/2 c. brown sugar
1/2 c. shortening
Combine, press into bottom of ungreased pan. Bake at 350 for 15 minutes.
Filling:
1 can evaporated milk
2 eggs
1/2 tsp. salt
1 can pumpkin
3/4 c. sugar
cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and/or dash or ginger
Combine and pour over crust. Bake about 20 minutes.
Topping:
1/2 c. chopped pecans
1/2 c. brown sugar
2 Tbsp. butter
Combine and sprinkle over top. Bake an additional 10 to 15 minutes.
