RECIPE: Pumpkin squares

Pumpkin squares

Recipe from the kitchen of Donna Fuller

Crust:

1 c. flour

1 c. oatmeal

1/2 c. brown sugar

1/2 c. shortening

Combine, press into bottom of ungreased pan. Bake at 350 for 15 minutes.

Filling:

1 can evaporated milk

2 eggs

1/2 tsp. salt

1 can pumpkin

3/4 c. sugar

cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and/or dash or ginger

Combine and pour over crust. Bake about 20 minutes.

Topping:

1/2 c. chopped pecans

1/2 c. brown sugar

2 Tbsp. butter

Combine and sprinkle over top. Bake an additional 10 to 15 minutes.

