Pea Ridge woman killed in Missouri wreck

WASHBURN, Mo. -- A Pea Ridge woman was killed in a traffic wreck Monday, Nov. 27, in Barry County, Mo., according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Kimberly A. Rogers, 36, of Pea Ridge was a passenger in a 2008 Jeep Cherokee that was traveling east on Missouri Highway 90 near Washburn around 12:30 p.m. Monday, according to the report.

A second vehicle, a 2020 Ford Transit driven by Autumn R. Horton, 29, of Duenweg, Mo., was also traveling east and attempted to make a left turn, the report says.

The driver of the Jeep, 39-year-old Phillip A. Fonsworth McCorbey of Pea Ridge, attempted to pass the Ford, but the Jeep was struck and then traveled off the road and overturned, according to the report.

Rogers was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead. McCorbey suffered nonlife-threatening injuries, and Horton was uninjured, according to the report.