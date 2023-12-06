Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Dec. 11

Breakfast Pre-K: Mini pancake bites, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Mini pancake bites, syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Chicken pot pie, spinach salad, diced pears, milk

Lunch K-4: Chicken pot pie, spinach salad, celery sticks with ranch, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-12: Chicken pot pie or BBQ rib patty, spinach salad, celery sticks with ranch, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Breakfast Pre-K: Yogurt cup, granola packet, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Yogurt cup, granola packet, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Bean & beef burrito, California mixed vegetables, craisins, milk

Lunch K-4: Bean and beef burrito, lettuce/tomato/cheese, California mixed vegetables, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-12: Bean and beef burrito or taco salad with chips, lettuce/tomato/cheese, California mixed vegetables, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Breakfast Pre-K: Breakfast burrito, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Breakfast burrito, salsa, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, Mandarin oranges, milk

Lunch K-4: Country-fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, blackeyed peas, biscuit, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-12: Country-fried steak or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, blackeyed peas, biscuit, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, Dec. 14

Breakfast Pre-K: Cereal bowl, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Cereal bowl, blueberry muffin, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Chicken & cheese crispito, potato wedges, strawberry bread, pineapple tidbits, milk

Lunch K-12: Chicken & cheese crispito, pinto beans, potato wedges, strawberry bread, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, Dec. 15

Breakfast Pre-K: Biscuit & gravy, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Big Daddy pizza, garden salad, ice cream cup, variety of fruit, milk

Lunch K-12: Big Daddy pizza, tossed salad, carrot sticks with ranch, ice cream cup, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.