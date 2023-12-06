Miss Pea Ridge queens join holiday festivities

Several of the winners of the Miss Pea Ridge pageants held last summer joined in the festivities Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

The Miss Pea Ridge queens rode in the parade, participated in the lighting ceremony and joined Santa for photographs.

They included Miss Pea Ridge Kayleigh Mathis, Jr. Miss Pea Ridge Savannah Young, Miss Teen Pea Ridge Erika Butler, Miss Pre-teen Mary-Kate Greer and Mr. Teeny Tot Perry Talburt.

The 28th annual Christmas Parade was sponsored by Beta Alpha.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Miss Pea Ridge Kayleigh Mathis turned the switch to illuminate the lights downtown after the Christmas parade.



