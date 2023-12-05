Obituary: Steven Sheppard

Steven Lee Sheppard, 78, of Pea Ridge died Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.

He was born Sept. 4, 1945, in Portland, Ore., to Charles Phillips and Marvine Coonfield. He was a 1963 graduate of Pea Ridge High School, played on the high school basketball team, then served his country as a corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1972-74. Steve retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone as a lineman after 30 years. He was a simple man who loved to farm and loved his children and grandchildren.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers, Jim Sheppard, Bill Sheppard and Dwayne Phillips.

Survivors are his son, Mark Sheppard and wife Stephanie of Pea Ridge; a daughter, Angela Wanket and husband Thomas of Pea Ridge; a sister, Charlotte Caldwell and husband Curtis of Springdale; grandchildren, Blake, Ryan and Riley; and many extended family and friends.

Visitation is set for 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, at Sisco Funeral Home Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Graveside services with military honors will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at Twelve Corners Cemetery in Garfield.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.