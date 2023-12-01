Obituary: Dorothy Lynch

Dorothy Ann Lynch, age 90, died at her home in Pea Ridge on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

Born to Roy Eustance Hamilton and Leona Oler Noakes in Rogers on Aug. 2, 1933, Dorothy was a lifelong resident of Northwest Arkansas. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1951 and married Hoytte H. Brown in June of 1954. Dorothy gave birth to their son Lance in September of 1960.

Following her graduation from high school, Dorothy embarked on a remarkable career at Arvest Bank, holding various roles and retiring as a vice president and trust officer after 50 years of dedicated service. Dorothy married Leo E. Lynch in 1999 at First United Methodist Church in Rogers, and the couple made their home in Pea Ridge.

A faithful and active member of Brightwater Methodist Church, Dorothy served as a vocalist in the choir, a Sunday school teacher, and a living example of a devoted Christian throughout her life. Dorothy will be fondly remembered for her gracious charm, warm and caring love for others, and her generous spirit.

Dorothy was preceded in death by Hoytte and Lance Brown, along with two brothers and three sisters.

She is survived by her husband, Leo Lynch; her stepsons, David Lynch of Sheboygan, Wis., and Scott Lynch of Elm Grove, Wis. Also surviving are Scott's spouse, Kathleen Lynch (nee Flanner); daughter-in-law, Christine Kao of Cedarburg, Wis.; beloved niece, Natalie Alling of Runaway Bay, Texas; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She will be interred at Pratt Cemetery with her beloved Shelties and husband, Leo. Arrangements are under the direction of Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at Brightwater Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Brightwater Methodist Church.