Student population is constantly changing

by Annette Beard | August 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

Student enrollment continues to fluctuate, according to school superintendent Keith Martin.

This past week's student population numbers decreased slightly, but Martin said he foresees continued growth as more houses are built.

"The numbers are constantly changing," Martin said.

The student population at the end of the first week of school was 2,557 for kindergarten through 12th grade. By the end of the second week, it was 2,547 for kindergarten through 12th grade.

For the first week of school in 2022, there were 2,486 students enrolled.

There are 60 children enrolled in pre-kindergarten.

Numbers for the end of the first week per grade were 168, kindergarten; 193, first grade; 194, second grade; 186, third grade; 196, fourth grade; 213, fifth grade; 188, sixth grade; 242, seventh grade; 194, eighth grade; 196, ninth grade; 215, 10th grade; 198, 11th grade; and 174, 12th grade.

The numbers per grade for the second week of school were 169, kindergarten; 192, first grade; 194, second grade; 186, third grade; 197, fourth grade; 207, fifth grade; 190, sixth grade; 240, seventh grade; 193, eighth grade; 195, ninth grade; 214, 10th grade; 198, 11th grade; and 172, 12th grade.

