Six fire departments respond to house fire

by Annette Beard | August 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge firefighters were assisted by firefighters from several agencies in extinguishing a fire at a residence at 980 Hickman Road Sunday night. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

The house of Kord McKinney was ablaze when Pea Ridge firefighters arrived on the scene around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

Black smoke rose above the northwestern edge of Pea Ridge as sirens resounded and red lights flashed signaling the arrival of fire trucks from six different agencies.

McKinney stood nearby watching and expressed concern about pet cats. One was found and held by a neighbor. Another was unaccounted for before dark, but not found in the house.

"I was boiling water on a hot plate because I have no stove, and then all of a sudden smoke alarms went off and the entire half of the house was on fire," McKinney said. "I live alone."

A firefighter told McKinney there was no sign of an animal in the house.

Firefighters from Little Flock, Avoca, NEBCO, Bella Vista and Rogers assisted Pea Ridge.

A nearby neighbor said she called 911 after being alerted to the fire.

Print Headline: Six fire departments respond to house fire

