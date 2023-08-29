Sign smashed windshield

State Trooper Gabriel Chambers talks with a Benton County Sheriff's deputy and Pea Ridge Fire-EMS personnel at the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Ark. Hwy. 72 west of Pea Ridge Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Jason Linzay of Pea Ridge said he saw the vehicle driving with a sign post hanging out of the windshield and then travel off the side of the road. He said he called 911.