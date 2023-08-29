Sewing the seeds of support

Howard Schuettpelz of Pea Ridge holds a quilt that will be given to a veteran at the Sync in Bentonville. Seamstress La Dawnya Faulkner wants veterans to get into the craft of sewing, starting an open sewing week at the Sync, an ADA accessible and open space, while teaching the craft on machines that don't require foot pedals. "Sewing is good for anyone who has trauma" she said. Faulkner, a military veteran widow, started a mobile storefront out of a bus called Lost Ozark Dawn, an extension of the Pea Ridge Sewing Room, a workspace out of her mother's home for aspiring seamstresses to learn the craft. She is now looking to expand to a more open space that's wheel chair accessible and plans to start a non-profit to help bring sewing to more people, especially veterans. "A lot of people with addictions and traumas don't have a lot of expendable money," she said. "If I can have a place that can provide comfort and enjoyment and make a difference in their lives, that would be great." Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

