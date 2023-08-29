Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 35

Thursday, Aug. 29, 1973

Members of the Pea Ridge United Methodist Church voted to begin tearing down the present church sanctuary to make way for the construction of a new church building.

The Pea Ridge Blackhawks will open football season Friday, Aug. 21, when they play at Gentry. Coach Ron Bovay said the Hawks are working hard for a much improved season this fall.

School Board president Keith Escue and former board members Richard Beaver and Jewel Pendergraft were honored for their service by school superintendent Roy A Roe.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 35

Wednesday, Aug. 31, 1983

Donkey ball was played on the Little League field with the Pea Ridge school faculty under Jim Roe and the volunteer firefighters under Sam Spivey.

Farmer of farm family of the year for Benton County, J.C. Beaver, showed off one of his prize Holstein calves on his farm one mile east of Pea Ridge.

State Education Department guidelines will be followed in assigning substitute teachers in Pea Ridge, according to superintendent James Carlton.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 35

Thursday, Sept. 2, 1993

Pea Ridge fire marshal Bob Harmon said he would not inspect residences unless invited or a fire has occurred. He said it had been brought to his attention some residents were concerned about that.

The Pea Ridge Head Start program is accepting applications for enrollment at its two-room facility at 411 Black St., adjacent to the Pea Ridge High School football stadium.

Pea Ridge businessman and writer Wayne Weatherford set his sights on the Johnson County Texas Writers Conference and single-handedly won the whole shootin' match.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 35

Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2003

Wireless Internet access cable upgrades and, maybe, a local TV talk show appear over the horizon for Pea Ridge, the City Council learned at its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 19.

DiAnna Wallace and Lonnie Barnett seek a seat on the Pea Ridge School Board.

Sixty round bales of hay were set on fire at a location on London Road Wednesday. A hot breeze carried the sparks to the hay while a boy was burning trash next to his house.

Pea Ridge head football coach Mike Harrod might now know where his Blackhawks will stand at the end of the upcoming season, but he knows where he'll be -- in front of a crowd playing guitar with his band Old Dime Box.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 35

Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2013

Checking every avenue to save money, the Pea Ridge City Council members looked at several bids for property insurance at the regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 20. Two bids were received from Sims and Renner Insurance, each with different deductibles, and one from the Arkansas Municipal League.

An electrical line by Southwestern Electric Power Company is slated to cross northeastern Benton County and just north of Little Sugar Creek along property owned by Franklin Miller and Buddy Sherman.

Mary Margaret Webb opened the annual Granny's Quilts of Love dinner and auction Saturday expressing gratefulness to the community and fellow "grannies" before turn the microphone over to her daughter, Lisa Crowder.