Pickin’ on the Porch slated

Pickin' on the Porch is slated to be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Pea Ridge Historical Museum.

Members of the Pea Ridge Historical Society are hosting the community event and invite anyone interested to attend and musicians to contact them to participate.

Plans are for musicians to play on Saturday afternoons.

"Come and hear different types of music including country, gospel, blue grass," society president Mary Durand said, adding that she hopes to announce the names of groups and individuals expected to perform within the week.

Dates include Saturday, Sept. 16; Saturday, Sept. 23; Saturday, Sept. 30; and Saturday, Oct. 7.

Anyone interested in performing is invited to call Durand at 479-586-5574.

More formation will be forthcoming in the days and weeks leading up to the first Pickin' on the Porch! Please plan to attend as a performer or a listener!!!