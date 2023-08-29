Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Sports Opinion Where to Buy Special Sections Obituaries Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Pea Ridge Police Dept.

by Staff Reports | August 29, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 16

10:39 p.m. A resident of Frost Street reported a male had stolen a tablet and cash from her. As a result of the investigation, the stolen items were returned and police arrested Jessie James Dutton, 23, Pea Ridge, in connect with warrants out of Rogers and the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Thursday, Aug. 17

3:08 p.m. A school resource officer investigated graffiti found on a teacher's desk that stated "... is the school shooter!" As part of the investigation, police observed the search of backpacks of students. No weapons were found. The social worker performed a threat assessment and found no issues. The student who admitted to writing the words received school discipline.

Saturday, Aug. 19

12:33 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Connor Harvey, 22, Pea Ridge, in connection with second DWI; speeding more than 15 miles per hour over the speed limit; and open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle

Monday, Aug. 21

4:16 p.m. Police were dispatched to a motor-vehicle collision on Sugar Creek Road west of Capt. Miller Boulevard. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Tyler Shawn Snoderly, 40, Pea Ridge, in connection with DWI and suspended driver's license.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

1:17 p.m. A resident of Pike Street reported someone had attempted to gain access to her home about 4:17 a.m. Police investigated and interviewed neighbors.

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Police Dept.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Six fire departments respond to house fire
by Annette Beard
City permits required for door-to-door sales
by Annette Beard
County provides new fire truck
by Annette Beard
Student population is constantly changing
by Annette Beard
Pickin’ on the Porch slated
by Staff Reports
ADVERTISEMENT