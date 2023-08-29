Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Tuesday, Aug. 16

10:39 p.m. A resident of Frost Street reported a male had stolen a tablet and cash from her. As a result of the investigation, the stolen items were returned and police arrested Jessie James Dutton, 23, Pea Ridge, in connect with warrants out of Rogers and the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Thursday, Aug. 17

3:08 p.m. A school resource officer investigated graffiti found on a teacher's desk that stated "... is the school shooter!" As part of the investigation, police observed the search of backpacks of students. No weapons were found. The social worker performed a threat assessment and found no issues. The student who admitted to writing the words received school discipline.

Saturday, Aug. 19

12:33 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Connor Harvey, 22, Pea Ridge, in connection with second DWI; speeding more than 15 miles per hour over the speed limit; and open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle

Monday, Aug. 21

4:16 p.m. Police were dispatched to a motor-vehicle collision on Sugar Creek Road west of Capt. Miller Boulevard. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Tyler Shawn Snoderly, 40, Pea Ridge, in connection with DWI and suspended driver's license.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

1:17 p.m. A resident of Pike Street reported someone had attempted to gain access to her home about 4:17 a.m. Police investigated and interviewed neighbors.