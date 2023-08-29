Pea Ridge Junior High School: Administrative & office staff

The administrative and office staff at Pea Ridge Junior High School includes Beth Stein, principal; Tony Travis, assistant principal; Michelle Nesbitt, registrar; and Shannon Nobles, secretary.

Stein is in her third year as principal at the Junior High School.

"I love junior high age kids and I love watching them learn, grow and mature. Working with kids is rewarding and Pea Ridge students give me great hope for the future!"

She is a native of Texas and Kansas City. "Go Chiefs!"

She and her husband have been married for 26 years and have five children.

She said she loves to be outside, read and spend time with my family.

She said her favorite book is the Bible.

Her favorite music is folk music.

Travis, in his fourth year as assistant principal at the Junior High, has been in education for 23 years and in the Pea Ridge School District for 13 years.

"I enjoy helping students."

Born in Oakland, Calif., he grew up in Booneville.

He earned his degree from the University of Arkansas.

He and his wife Shannan have been married 19 years and have a son, Jake, 17, who is starting his senior year at Fayetteville High School.

His favorite color is blue, favorite book is "Jurassic Park," favorite drink is sweet tea and favorite music is Classic Country.

His favorite teams are the Pea Ridge Blackhawks, Booneville Bearcats, Arkansas Razorbacks, Las Vegas Raiders, Golden State Warriors and the Oakland A's.

Nobles, is currently in her fourth year as secretary. She previously worked as a library aide and administrative receptionist for the district for a total of about 10 years.

"I LOVE to help people!"

She is a fourth-generation native to Pea Ridge.

She and her husband have two sons, who are also PRHS graduates.

She said she enjoys being outside, exercising and spending time with friends.

She is a member of the Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church.

She said she loves all colors.

"I love a diet Dr. Pepper with vanilla."

Her favorite music is '80s Rock and Country music "all day long!"