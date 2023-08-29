Pea Ridge High School: Administrative & office staff

Pea Ridge High School administrative and office staff includes Leonard Ogden, principal; Kelsey Meeks, assistant principal; and Kerri Jones, principal/attendance secretary.

Ogden has been principal at PRHS for two years.

He said he does this to "help students become successful."

He is a native of Pine Bluff.

He and his wife have two children -- a son and a daughter.

Meeks, is beginning her second year as assistant principal at PRHS.

"Simply put, for the students. I want all of our students to know that they will always have me as a cheerleader cheering them on to whatever goals they are going to accomplish."

She graduated high school from Rogers Heritage High School, earned a Bachelor's of Arts in mathematics with a minor in STEM Education from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, and then completed her Masters in Educational Leadership from Arkansas State University.

She and her husband of six years, Nathan, have two beautiful children, Asher, 2, and Blakely, 6 months old, and a 4-year-old German Shepard Husky mix.

She said she loves spending time with her family and being outside. They own a side-by-side and enjoy taking it all over Arkansas to trail ride.

Her favorite color is yellow. Her favorite book is "The Hunger Games."

She likes iced coffee and anything that Mrs. Jacob's class is making in the culinary lab.

She enjoys country music.

Jones has been the principal/attendance secretary since January 2023.

"I am new to Arkansas and when we moved here in November 2022 I prayed about employment here, I knew I was being called to work somewhere that served my community in some way this job has let me do that some way or another and it's been a great blessing so far getting to know the upcoming generation of Pea Ridge.

She graduated from Show Low, Arizona. She and her husband have been in Oklahoma the last 10 years so she said she's "a proud Okie at heart."

She and her husband have three daughters.

They attend Discover Church.

As to her favorite color, she said: "If only cowhide was a color, I guess I'll go with olive green."

Her favorite book is "Killer of the Flower Moon" and, "of course, God's word."

She likes 7 Brew drinks.

Her favorite music includes Christian, '90s, country and a little Christian rap.