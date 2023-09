Pea Ridge court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023

Selee, Leah Nichole, 24, Theft Of Property, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class A Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class A Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class A Misdemeanor, Guilty

Dunn, Summer Deann, 2,6 Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty

Bull, Leroy J., 44, Speeding, Bond Forfeit; Possession Controlled Substance, Bond Forfeit; Failure To Appear-Class A Misdemeanor, Bond Forfeit

Whitted, Alicia R., 33, Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor Not Guilty, Nol Prossed

Alley, Ryan G., 29, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty; Contempt Fail To Complete Public Service, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty

Taylor, Zachary Scott, 30, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty; Contempt Fail To Complete Public Service, Guilty

Alley, Ryan G., 29, Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty

Turner, Jimmy L., 40, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty; Contempt Fail To Complete Public Service, Guilty

Eversole, Daniel L., 34, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C. Guilty

Alley, Ryan G., 29, Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor,Guilty

Taylor, Zachary Scott, 30, Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty

Pina, Christopher, 40, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty; Contempt Fail To Complete Public Service, Guilty

Taylor, Zachary Scott, 30, Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty

Alley, Ryan G., 29, Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty

Harless, Chelsea A., 40, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty; Contempt Fail To Complete Public Service, Guilty

Taylor, Zachary Scott, 30, Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty

Ingalls, Jodie Marie, 48, Speeding, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class C Misdemeanor, Guilty

Alley, Ryan G., 29, Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty

McCaster, Christ E., 19, Possession Controlled Substance, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class A Misdemeanor, Guilty; Minor In Possession Alcohol, Guilty; Posseesion Controlled Substance, Guilty; Possession of open container with alcohol in vehicle 12/26/22, Guilty

Hill, Cody Lee, 31, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Bond Forfeit; Contempt Fail To Complete Public Service, Bond Forfeit

McCaster, Christ E., 19, Failure To Appear-Class A Misdemeanor, Guilty

Selee, Leah Nichole, 24, Failure To Appear-Class A Misdemeanor, Guilty

Edwards, Devin W., 29, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty; Contempt Fail To Complete Public Service, Guilty

Lucas, Kimberly S., 40, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked D.L., Not Guilty, Nol Prossed

Taylor, Zachary Scott, 30, Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty ,

Hart, Gary Dean, 52, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty

McCaster, Christ E., 19, Failure To Appear-Class A Misdemeanor, Guilty

Hovey, Austin R., 29, Speeding, Bond Forfeit

Valero Lozano, Daniel, 24, No or Expired D.L., Guilty; No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty

Warren, Matthew Ryan, 30, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign, Guilty

Alley, Ryan G., 29, Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty

Hovey, Austin R., 29, Failure To Appear-Class C Misdemeanor, Bond Forfeit

Lucas, Kimberly S., 40, Failure To Appear-Class C Misdemeanor, Nol Prossed

Utsey, Michael Washington, 35, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty;Contempt Fail To Complete Public Service, Guilty

Parker, Justin D., 38, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Transferred; Violation of Ignition Interlock Device, Transferred; Possession of open container with alcohol in vehicle 05/30/23, Transferred; Resisting Arrest, Transferred; Driving While Intoxicated, Transferred; Driving On Suspended DL DWI, Transferred;Refusal To Submit To Test; Transferred

Valero Lozano, Daniel, 24, Failure To Appear-Class C Misdemeanor, Guilty

Warren, Matthew Ryan, 30, Failure To Appear-Class C Misdemeanor, Guilty

Ward, Tina L., 48, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Nol Prossed

Salamanca Mendez, Gustavo, 26, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty; No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty

Whitted, Alicia R., 33, Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty

Lemmond, Elizabeth J., 20, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked D.L., Guilty; No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty

Johnson, Nicholas F., 28, Domestic Battery 3rd Degree, Guilty

Vera Aguilar, Arturo J., 33, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty; Drive On Suspended Or Revoked D.L., Guilty

Whitted, Alicia R., 33 Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty

Faulk, Erin L., 34, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314, Guilty;Animal Regulations City Ord. 314, Guilty

Benefield, Vernon A., 22, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Bond Forfeit

Lainlij, Helmina, 45, No or Expired D.L,. Guilty; Speeding, Guilty

Powell, Jordon Leann, 28, Imprudent Driving City Ord 139, Bond Forfeit

Burkett, Levi Dimitri, 30, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, No Contest

Valero Lozano, Daniel, 24, No or Expired D.L., Guilty; No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty

Scofield, Laurie A., 55, Careless And Prohibited Driving, Bond Forfeit

Kennedy, Burke A. 53, Imprudent Driving City Ord 139, Guilty

Fuentes Hernandez, Melkin Geo, 21, No or Expired D.L., Bond Forfeit; Speeding, Bond Forfeit

Carpio Gonzalez, David, 38, Speeding, Bond Forfeit

Villines, Jamie N., 29, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty

Hem, Wiliam, 29, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314, Bond Forfeit

Miller, Bryant K. 44, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314, Bond Forfeit

Lewis, Tiffany R. 32, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked D.L., Guilty

Parson, Leroy E. III, 20, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty

McCage, Kylie. 26, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked D.L., Guilty

Linzay, Blake M., 20, Speeding, Bond Forfeit

Parrish, Samantha J. 35, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Bond Forfeit

Davis, Christopher E., 44, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign, Bond Forfeit

Circa, John T. 34, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty

Middleton, Gracie L., 58, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty; No Insurance Proof Present, Guilty

McGarrah, Gracie, 18, Imprudent Driving City Ord 139, Bond Forfeit

Harrell, Mackenzie L., 26, Imprudent Driving City Ord 139, Bond Forfeit

Clark, Bonnie F., 78, Violation of Building Permit Ord. 376, Bond Forfeit

Harwell, Hunter S. 26, Violation Business Lic/Door to Door Sales, Bond Forfeit

Bryant, John M., 23,Violation Business Lic/Door to Door Sales , Bond Forfeit

McCullum, Jessica E. 27, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty

Garcia Martinez, Jonathan, 19, No or Expired D.L., Guilty

Dudley, Tavish M. 28, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked D.L., Guilty; Fail To Stop At Stop Sign, Guilty

France, Leon C. 28, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Dismissed

Martin, Derek M. 29, Drive On Suspended. Or Revoked D.L., Guilty

Wright, Natalie A. 62, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty

Minor, James T. 39, No Headlights Or One Headlight, Guilty; Driving While Intoxicated, Guilty

Middleton, Gracie L. 58, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty

Gamez, Ckristian R . 26, Speeding, Bond Forfeit

McCormack, Mary Beth, 68, Fail To Yield Emergency Vehicle, Guilty

Lucas, Kimberly S. 40, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked D.L., Nol Prossed

Moncho, Julian S., 22, Violation Business Lic/Door to Door Sales, Bond Forfeit

Harris, Owen M., 18, Speeding, Guilty

Scott, Danielle K., 28, Possession Controlled Substance, Guilty; Posession Drug Paraphernalia, Guilty

McCool, Cameron, 18, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked D.L., Guilty