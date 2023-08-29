Obituaries for the Aug. 30, 2023, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

William 'Hutch' Howard Bassham Jr.

William "Hutch" Howard Bassham Jr., 68, of Bella Vista, died Aug. 25, 2023, at home.He was born Sept. 8, 1954, in Rogers, Ark., to William Howard Bassham and Betty Louella Evans Van Zandt.

He married Florence Evelynn Curtis, Dec. 14, 1979, and was married almost 40 years before she passed.

In his younger years, you would often find him showing off his moves at the local skating rink. He was extremely talented and creative. In his earlier career, he built churches alongside his dad and went on to become a successful custom cabinet maker. He worked at Latham Cabinets for roughly 20 years before starting his own company, Creative Woods. He enjoyed restoring furniture and going to antique markets with his wife.

He had a passion for fishing and made frequent annual trips to Canada with his dad and friends.

He also loved spending time with his grandchildren and cheering them on at their various activities.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Survivors include his two daughters, Heather Thompson and husband John of Bella Vista and Melissa Burnett and husband Josh of Bella Vista; sister, Shelley Bassham of Jacksonville, Fla.; brother, Stephen Bassham of Fayetteville; and four grandchildren, Tinsley and Avery Thompson and Trinity and Payton Burnett.

Visitation is set for 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Service is set for 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel in Pea Ridge with Pastor Jo Jones officiating.

Burial will commence immediately following at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Hiwasse, Ark.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Michael 'Mikey' Douglas Eoff

Michael (Mikey) Douglas Eoff, 60, of Garfield, Ark., died Aug. 21, 2023. He was born March 19, 1963, in Rogers, Ark., to Harvey Leon Eoff and Marjorie Irene Edmonson Eoff.

He married Sheila K. Cogdill on June 22, 1984, in Centerton, Ark. He worked at Jim's Quality Cabinet's for 32 years and enjoyed spending time with his family.

He was adored by many and will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Ronnie; and one sister, Sue Eoff.

Survivors are his wife Sheila; daughters, Emma Swadley and husband Calvin of Rogers, Ark., and Hanna Eoff of Garfield, Ark.; one granddaughter, Dixie Rose Swadley; one grandson, Wyatt Michael Swadley; sister, Martha Black and husband Jim; as well as numerous aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews

Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, in Sisco Funeral Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Graveside service was at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, in Buttram Chapel Cemetery, Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Diane Kay Bowerman

Diane Kay (Sypult) Williams Bowerman, of Rogers, Ark., died in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville on Aug. 21, 2023.

She was treasured and loved by many here on earth, and now joins the many loved ones who have gone before her. We trust that today she rests with Christ her Savior, and we are thankful for her time here on earth. Diane was a light and a blessing to those who knew her. She was kind and generous, and cherished time with her friends and her family.

She moved to Rogers in 1960, where she met and later married her high school sweetheart, Dennis Williams. She was a graduate of Rogers High School (1965), and a graduate of the University of Arkansas (1986), where she earned a degree in education. She considered herself incredibly blessed during her 21 years of service at Rogers Public Schools where she taught third and fourth graders at Westside Elementary, and later Tillery Elementary. After retirement from Rogers Public Schools, she shared her love of teaching at First Baptist Christian School, and continued tutoring individual students for several years. Diane was a gifted educator with an earnest and sincere love for her students, and as a result, she earned many recognitions including Teacher of the Year on two occasions.

Many of her students remained friends with her.

In 2000, Diane married Con Bowerman (Springdale). And later, following her retirement from teaching, Diane began volunteer work at the Friendly Bookstore in Rogers where she would share time with longtime friends and community members. Voters in Little Flock may also have enjoyed getting to visit and catch up with her as she faithfully performed her civic duty and volunteered on election days.

She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Springdale where she was an active contributor to Women's and Children's ministries. Worshiping with her pastor and little brother Mike and his family was especially precious to her. Diane attended Bible Study Fellowship in Lowell for years, growing her knowledge of the Bible and personal relationship with her Lord and Savior.

She enjoyed many activities including her favorite hobbies of sewing, quilting and travel. Some of her fondest memories included craft and quilt shows shared with friends and travels with family to beautiful places including Maine, Michigan, California, Alaska, Pennsylvania, New York and too many others to include here.

Diane was not fearless, but she was very brave, and this courage allowed her to embrace the fullness of this life here on earth, and navigate several difficult illnesses, all with an enduring hope, faith and trust in Jesus Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Williams; her parents, Robert Sypult and Melba Sypult Turner; and son-in-law, Tim Wallace.

Survivors are her sister, Judy Wilbur (Rogers); brothers, Stephen Shearer and spouse Michael Wickman (Minnesota), and Mike and Pam Sypult (Rogers); her children, DiAnna Wallace (Alaska), DeNisha McCollum and husband Scott (Arkansas), DeMarie Patterson and husband Matt (Missouri), and Debi Hale and husband Ryan (Arkansas); grandchildren, Spencer and Bailey Doyle, Courtney and Megan McCollum, Spencer and Katelyn Patterson, Samuel, Elijah, Caleb, Luke, and Nehemiah Patterson, Jake and Amanda Hale, Evelyn Claire and Jake Truman, Emalee, Jaklyn, Gracie, and Will Hale; five great- grandchildren; Annelise, Lucy, and Tessa Patterson, and Isaiah and Joseph Hale.

Following private graveside services on Saturday, Aug. 26, the family will greet and receive friends at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, in Friendship Baptist Church in Springdale, 5395 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale, Ark., for a celebration of life.

Services will be under the direction of brother Michael, and son-in-law Matt.

Memories of Diane may be shared online with her family and friends at rollinsfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Children's Hospital, Wounded Veterans, The Humane Society, or Friendship Baptist Church, Springdale, Ark., Women and Children's Ministry.

