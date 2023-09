The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawk varsity volleyball team is coached by Jonna Lawver, assisted by Elzie Yoder and Jaki Chalk. Team members are No. 1 Kasey Goldberg; No. 2 Dacie Sorensen; No. 3 Trinity Fox; No. 4 Hailee Willey; No. 5 Mia Dayberry; No. 6 Olivia Labriola; No. 7 Mclaren Wright; No. 8 Holly Willey; No. 9 Addie Elrod; No. 10 Kayalauna Kaline; No. 11 Bailey Walker; No. 12 Mady Hardy; No. 13 Kourtney Kougl; No. 14 Zoe Olson; No. 15 Laney Heckman; No. 16 Hattie Keene; No. 17 Allie Easterling; No. 19 Sydney Brown; No. 21 Sally Shamburger; No. 22 Leah Telgemeier; No. 23 Kayla Madsen; No. 24 Nevaeh Woods; and No. 25 Kayleigh Mathis.

The Pea Ridge Jr. High Lady Blackhawk volleyball team is coached by Elzie Yoder, assisted by Jonna Lawver and Jaki Chalk. Team members are No. 2 Aisley Piper; No. 3 Ava Vincent; No. 4 Rylee Randall; No. 5 Riley Wanket; No. 6 Willow Tenney; No. 8 Sydney Hillman; No. 10 Kierstynn Stanley; No. 11 Maleah House; No. 12 Makenzie Whalen; No. 13 Gracyn Hurst; No. 14 Adriahna Edens; No. 15 Arianna Cawthon; No. 16 Chloe Weiser; No. 17 Allie Grigg; No. 18 Ella Jasay; No. 19 Maggie Tinker; No. 21 Layla Jones; No. 23 Hadley Gerdes; No. 24 Jadyn Lovell; and No. 25 Melanie Kelley.

The seventh-grade Lady Blackhawk Volleyball team is coached by Jaki Chalk. Team members are Emily Baker; Linley Bowlin; Jazlyn Carranza; Zoey Cheshire; Kinley Delossantos; Emri Grant; Emlyn McInturff; Danyele Morris; Reece Nuckols; Addi Parsons; Haddison Powell; Avery Richards; Keely Richards; Hannah Tinker; Hennessey Ward; and Nora Wierserna.

