Managers for the Pea Ridge Blackhawk football team include Bri Spicer, Katelyn Luedtke, Emma Fryar, Becca Hatcher, Savannah Bratti, Madison Sims, Ashlyn Short and Kyle Hall who were on the field on Blackhawk Spirit Night Friday, Aug. 18, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Football managers have spiritby Annette Beard | August 29, 2023 at 7:00 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Managers for the Pea Ridge Blackhawk football team include Bri Spicer, Katelyn Luedtke, Emma Fryar, Becca Hatcher, Savannah Bratti, Madison Sims, Ashlyn Short and Kyle Hall who were on the field on Blackhawk Spirit Night Friday, Aug. 18, 2023
Print Headline: Football managers have spirit
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT