County provides new fire truck

A brand new shiny red fire truck has been added to the fleet at the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department thanks to Benton County, according to Fire Chief Clint Bowen/

Bowen said the 2024 Kenworth, 3,000-gallon tinder will replace the 2016 1,000-gallon vehicle the county previously provided. The older truck will go to Piney Point Fire Department.

"They have a program where they buy so much equipment for the county fire districts," Bowen said. "And obviously we support the county, basically to the south, north, east and west in what we consider our fire district."

Bowen said the truck is already striped and has been marked as 415 for Pea Ridge. He said the equipment and radio from the old truck will be moved over to the new truck.

"It's a tanker that has a pump on it," Bowen said, explaining that there are several vehicles used by the fire department. For incident command purposes, they are identified as ambulances, rescues, pumpers, tinders (or tankers), brush and ladder or aerial support.

Bowen explained that the "engine" is also referred to as a pumper and carries 1,000 gallons. It has more storage than the tinder. Equipment such as chain saws, extrication equipment, breathing apparatus, ladders, striking tools, bunker gear are stored in the engine.

"The biggest thing these (the engine) do is pump the water for a fire," he said. "They do carry 1,000 gallons; 1,000 gallons doesn't go very far when you've got a decent fire."

The engine also carries as much as 1,000 to 1,500 feet of large diameter hose.

Driving the tinder is much different than driving the engine, Bowen said, explaining that the 3,000 gallons of water sloshing can be challenging and affects starting, stopping and going around curves.

"We go through a pretty extensive driving course," he said. "They do put baffles in a tank ... but it's still pretty challenging."

Bowen is a member of the Northwest Metro Chiefs Association and the Benton County Fire Prevention Bureau. He said the fire chiefs of the area are working on establishing a "tinder task force" to provide water to areas that have limited water supply.

"We've already been dispatched to south Rogers," he said, explaining that with the new framework, it would provide for the three closest tinders to be dispatched to a scene.

"We'd like to see that get started in the county," he said. "Lots of times when we have a fire here ... we'd like help, but the main thing we have out in the rural areas is water. We might have enough people to fight a fire, but we need water. Water is huge."